Irving helps Celtics halt losing run

Kyrie Irving scored 20 points as the Boston Celtics snapped a four-game losing run with a 113-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Irving had eight rebounds and seven assists, while Jayson Tatum posted 18 points, in a game where five Celtics players had double-digit scores.

The win saw Boston improve to 35-14 at the top of the East and ensured they will head into their match against the NBA champions Golden State Warriors on Sunday morning (Singapore time) on a winning note. - AFP

