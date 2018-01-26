Basketball

Irving helps Celtics halt losing run

Jan 26, 2018 06:00 am

Kyrie Irving scored 20 points as the Boston Celtics snapped a four-game losing run with a 113-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Irving had eight rebounds and seven assists, while Jayson Tatum posted 18 points, in a game where five Celtics players had double-digit scores.

The win saw Boston improve to 35-14 at the top of the East and ensured they will head into their match against the NBA champions Golden State Warriors on Sunday morning (Singapore time) on a winning note. - AFP

 SELECTED RESULTS:

  • Dallas 97 Houston 104, Memphis 85 San Antonio 108, Atlanta 93 Toronto 108
James savours 'special moment' after hitting 30,000-point milestone
Basketball

James savours 'special moment' after breaking 30,000-point mark

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Basketball