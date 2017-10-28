Irving, Horford shine in Celtics win

Kyrie Irving and Al Horford propelled the Boston Celtics to their third straight victory yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a 96-89 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Horford scored 27 points, while Irving chipped in with 24 as Boston improved to 3-2 in the Eastern Conference to climb to sixth place.

Together, Horford and Irving went 21-for-32 from the floor, but their efforts masked another poor display overall by the Celtics' offence.

Milwaukee talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, was held to fewer than 30 points for the first time this season, but still weighed in with 28 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon scored 15 points each as Milwaukee shot 45 per cent at the Milwaukee Arena. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS:

Sacramento 106 New Orleans 114, Portland 103 LA Clippers 104, Chicago 91 Atlanta 86, Memphis 96 Dallas 91