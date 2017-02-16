James leads Cavs past Timberwolves

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving each scored 25 points, as the Cleveland Cavaliers withstood a huge night from Andrew Wiggins to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Canada's Wiggins finished with a game-high 41 points for the Timberwolves, equalling his second-highest points total this NBA season.

James also had 14 assists for Cleveland, who sealed their 38th win of the season with 1:39 remaining when ex-Timberwolves player Derrick Williams finished off a fast-break lay-up.

The lay-up came just moments after James had nailed a step-back three-pointer.

The Cavaliers also crushed the Timberwolves 125-97 on Feb 1. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

LA Lakers 96 Sacramento 97, Chicago 105 Toronto 94.