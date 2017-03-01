James leads Cavs to win over Bucks
LeBron James shrugged off his recent illness to post 24 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 102-95 yesterday morning (Singapore time).
James added 10 rebounds and six assists as Cleveland bounced back from Saturday's defeat to Chicago to cement their place at the top of the Eastern Conference.
Kevin Durant also returned from injury with a bang on Monday, scoring 27 points as the Golden State Warriors overpowered the Philadelphia 76ers 119-108. - AFP
OTHER RESULTS
- New York 91 Toronto 92, Boston 98 Atlanta 114, Dallas 96 Miami 89, Houston 108 Indiana 117, Sacramento 88 Minnesota 102