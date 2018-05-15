James unworried despite Game 1 rout

LeBron James is not worried despite the Cleveland Cavaliers' 108-83 hammering yesterday morning (Singapore time) by the Boston Celtics in the opening game of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

But the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, trying to reach his eighth consecutive NBA Finals, admits the Cavaliers need to make some changes before the best-of-seven play-off series resumes in Boston.

Said James: "I have zero level of concern at this stage.

"You get better throughout the series. I've been down 0-1. I've been down 0-2. I've been down before. We have another opportunity to be better (on) Tuesday.

"Game 1 has always been a feel-out game for me.

"I got a sense of how they are going to play me and I can make some changes going into Game 2.

"We'll see ways we can be better and get our offence into a better rhythm."

Jaylen Brown scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Al Horford added 20 points for the Celtics, who seized a 36-18 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

James finished with 15 points on five-of-16 shooting with seven rebounds and nine assists.