James' 'worst' sinks Raptors

LeBron James' "worst" was too much for the Toronto Raptors yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the Cleveland superstar and his teammates rallied to stun the Raptors 113-112 in overtime in Game One of their NBA play-off second-round series.

It was a heart-breaker for the Raptors, who led throughout regulation only to see James tie the score at 105-105 with 30.9 seconds left.

James recorded the 21st play-off triple-double of his career with 26 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.