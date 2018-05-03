James' 'worst' sinks Raptors
LeBron James' "worst" was too much for the Toronto Raptors yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the Cleveland superstar and his teammates rallied to stun the Raptors 113-112 in overtime in Game One of their NBA play-off second-round series.
It was a heart-breaker for the Raptors, who led throughout regulation only to see James tie the score at 105-105 with 30.9 seconds left.
James recorded the 21st play-off triple-double of his career with 26 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.
All eyes were on Stephen Curry in Oakland, where he scored 28 points in his return from a 16-game injury absence to help the reigning champions Golden State Warriors to a 121-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference series. - AFP
