Jazz hold off Rockets with Ingles leading the way

Joe Ingles delivered a scintillating performance, and the Utah Jazz withstood a furious second-half rally from the Houston Rockets for a 116-108 victory yesterday morning (Singapore time) at Toyota Centre in Game 2 of an NBA Western Conference semi-final series.

Ingles drilled seven of nine 3-point attempts and posted 27 points, sinking two treys during a 16-2 run late in the fourth quarter that evened the series at 1-1.

Utah shot splendidly throughout and finished 15 for 32 from behind the arc while posting a 51.2 percentage from the floor overall.

Donovan Mitchell paired 17 points with 11 assists, while Jae Crowder and Alec Burks combined for 32 points on 12-for-21 shooting off the Utah bench.