King James helps Cavaliers overcome Raptors

LeBron James shrugged off five absent players and an ill coach with a virtuoso performance yesterday morning (Singapore time), rallying hosts Cleveland Cavaliers over NBA Eastern Conference leaders Toronto Raptors 132-129.

The three-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player scored 35 points, passed out 17 assists and had seven rebounds with no turnovers, making the most assists in any NBA game by a player without losing the ball.

"I've never seen anything like it, to be perfectly honest with you - 17 assists, 35 points and no turnovers," said Cavaliers associate coach Larry Drew, filling in for Tyronn Lue. "It's just amazing."

The Cavaliers, who made four deals to revamp the roster, remain a threat in the East at 42-29, well back of the Raptors' record of 53-19.

It was only Kevin Love's second game back after missing 21 contests with a broken left hand, but he managed 23 points and 12 rebounds. George Hill added 22 points.

Kyle Lowry had 24 points and DeMar DeRozan had 21 to lead the Raptors, who came into the game winners of 19 of 21 but have now lost two of three. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS:

Brooklyn 105 Charlotte 111, San Antonio 98 Washington 90, Milwaukee 120 LA Clippers 127, Philadelphia 119 Memphis 105, Miami 119 NY Knicks 98, New Orleans 96 Indiana 92, Chicago 102 Denver 135.