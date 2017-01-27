Kings shock Cavs in overtime

NBA SACRAMENTO KINGS CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 116 112

LeBron James notched his second straight triple-double, but it wasn't enough to stave off an upset as the Cleveland Cavaliers fell 116-112 in overtime to the Sacramento Kings yesterday morning (Singapore time).

After Arron Afflalo's three-pointer with 30.8 seconds left in overtime put Sacramento up 115-112, James missed a three-pointer with 10 seconds remaining and Kings star DeMarcus Cousins capped the scoring with a free-throw with five seconds to play.

It wasn't the response James wanted to see when he called out teammates in the wake of their loss to New Orleans on Monday.

He notched his second triple-double in as many games with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, but the NBA champions lost for the sixth time in their last eight games.

After the defeat by the Pelicans, James called the Cavaliers "top-heavy" intimating he, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love didn't have a strong enough supporting cast.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said that the team would handle their superstar's outburst internally.

"We talked to him and he understood and now we're going to move on," Lue said.- AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Portland 105 LA Lakers 98, Dallas 103 NY Knicks 95, Chicago 114 Atlanta 119, Milwaukee 109 Philadelphia 114, Memphis 101 Toronto 99, New Orleans 105 Oklahoma City 114, Charlotte 103 Golden State 113, Boston 120 Houston 109, Brooklyn 106 Miami 109