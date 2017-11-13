Lakers' Ball youngest  player to hit triple-double

LA Lakers' Lonzo Ball (No. 2) looking on as teammate Julius Randle rises to the net against the Milwaukee Bucks yesterday.

Rookie Lonzo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, but it was in vain as the Los Angeles Lakers lost 98-90 to the Milwaukee Bucks yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ball, who was 20 years, 15 days old, finished with 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds as the Lakers lost their third straight game.

He completed the triple-double by getting his 10th rebound early in the fourth quarter. He had 13 points and 11 assists at the time.

Ball surpassed the mark set by LeBron James, who was 20 years, 20 days old when he recorded a triple-double on January 2005 for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I don't care," Ball said.

"We took a loss. It doesn't really mean nothing. I just wanted to win tonight. We were in good position to get it, but it didn't happen."

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points to lead the Bucks, who also got 16 off the bench from Malcolm Brogdon.