Lakers' recruit Ball gets four-year deal

The struggling Los Angeles Lakers have signed second overall draft pick Lonzo Ball to a multi-million dollar, four-year contract, said the NBA side yesterday morning (Singapore time).

No details were released, but the deal is expected to be worth about US$30 million (S$41.5m) which is the allowable amount for a No. 2 overall pick under the collective bargaining agreement.

Lakers' new team president Magic Johnson described the 19-year-old Ball as the "new face of the franchise" at a news conference last month.

The Lakers are in desperate need of offensive help as they finished with the second worst record in the Western Conference after winning just 26 games last season.

They finished 41 games back of first-placed Golden State Warriors in the Pacific Division.

"You have to have a great leader and somebody that can make their teammates better and somebody that has incredible basketball IQ," Johnson said. "He is somebody that can get his teammates to follow."

Ball averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists per game as a college player last season.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors have agreed on a two-year contract worth about US$53m.