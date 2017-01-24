Lakers slump to record defeat

LA Lakers player Jordan Clarkson (left) goes for a loose ball against Dallas Mavericks player Pierre Jackson (right).

The Los Angeles Lakers crashed to their heaviest defeat ever yesterday morning (Singapore time), a humiliating 122-73 loss on the road to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers, rebuilding this season after two disastrous campaigns, hit rock bottom in Dallas after a nightmarish first half that saw them trailing by 34 points at the break.

Lakers coach Luke Walton said: "We didn't show up to play, honestly, which is frustrating.

"It's embarrassing - for us as a team, for us as an organisation, for our Lakers fans who are so good to us."

Walton, however, declined to say how he planned to respond to the rout.

"We have teaching points, but what I say to them behind those doors, that is between us," Walton said.

"I think they understand and would agree and would feel inside the same way that I feel."

At one stage, Dallas' lead jumped up to 53 points as the Lakers collapsed.

Only two Los Angeles players scored in double figures - Lou Williams with 15 points and Jordan Clarkson with 10.

"I don't know why we didn't defend. Some nights shots don't fall, but it's unacceptable to give up 122 on any night," said Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr, who had four points in 10 minutes of playing time.

On the other hand, Dallas thrived in defence in the match.

Said Mavs guard Deron Williams: "In that second quarter, I thought we did a great job defensively, setting the tone and setting the tempo.

"It created a lot of offence off the turnovers, and then just getting out and running." - Wire Services

