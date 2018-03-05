Late burst seals win for Nuggets against Cleveland Cavaliers

Paul Millsap snapped Denver out of a slump with a lead-saving three-pointer with 2:26 remaining yesterday morning (Singapore time), sending the Nuggets to a 126-117 victory over the hosts Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gary Harris poured in a game-high 32 points and Will Barton added 23 for the Nuggets.

LeBron James recorded a 25-point, 10-rebound, 15-assist triple-double for the Cavaliers, who have lost four of their last six games.

After trailing by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, the Cavaliers rallied to within 115-114 by holding the Nuggets scoreless for eight straight possessions.

But, after two free-throws by James with 2:40 left got Cleveland within one, Millsap connected on his critical hoop, sending the Nuggets on an 11-0 burst that produced the victory. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS

Orlando 107 Memphis 100, Miami 105 Detroit 96, Houston 123 Boston 120, San Antonio 112 LA Lakers 116, Portland 108 Oklahoma City 100, Sacramento 91 Utah 98.