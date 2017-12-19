LeBron James makes statement in win

LeBron James (No. 23) took to the court wearing one white and one black shoe, with the word "Equality" stitched at the back (above).

LeBron James posted his fourth triple-double in five games with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists as the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Washington Wizards 106-99 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Kevin Love scored a team-high 25 points, while Jeff Green had 15 points for the Cavaliers who have won 18 of 19, including their past five NBA games.

The Eastern Conference giants engaged in a hard-fought battle as the teams were tied at the end of the second and third quarters.

James' three-pointer early in the fourth quarter put the Cavaliers in front for good and sparked an 8-0 run.

"The game is just very, very slow to me right now," James said. "I'm playing the game at a snail's pace and I'm able to see everything and see things happen before they happen. Put the ball on time, on target.

"To have teammates that complement my passing is the ultimate dream for a guy like myself."

Green's three-point play capped the surge as Cleveland led 95-89 with 6:55 left.

"Equality is all about... how powerful we are as men, and as women, black or white..." Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James, whose shoes had the word “Equality” stitched on them

James had made use of this visit to national capital Washington to express his continued displeasure with United States President Donald Trump, but without mentioning the head of state by name.

James took to the court wearing one white and one black shoe. Both shoes had the word "Equality" stitched in capital letters on the back, which drew plenty of attention.

"Obviously, we know where we are right now and we know who's at the helm here," the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player said after the game at the Capital One Arena, less than 2km from the White House.

"Equality is all about understanding our rights, understanding what we stand for and how powerful we are as men, and as women, black or white or Hispanic."

James, a frequent and outspoken critic of Trump, backed losing Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in last year's presidential election.

He has continued his attacks on Trump in the 13 months since the election, saying that the president does not understand that many children look to their leader for guidance and encouragement.

"No matter your race, this is a beautiful country and we're never going to let one person dictate how beautiful and how powerful we are," he said.

Elsewhere, the resurgent Detroit Pistons equalled a franchise record with 17 three-pointers en route to a 114-110 win over the short-handed Orlando Magic. - WIRE SERVICES

OTHER RESULTS:

Toronto 108 Sacramento 93, Detroit 114 Orlando 100, Brooklyn 97 Indiana 109