LeBron leads revamped Cavaliers over Bulls

LeBron James scored 34 points and passed out 13 assists to spark a revamped Cleveland Cavaliers side to a 119-112 NBA win over visitors Chicago Bulls yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James, whose 13-of-20 shooting included four three-pointers, was shifted from forward to point guard for the first time in five seasons as Cavs coach Tyronn Lue juggled his line-up in moving guard Dwyane Wade to a reserve role.

"I'm looking for my guys a little bit more starting at the point, especially in transition. I'm being more of a precise, precision passer and I'm not kind of full speed ahead in transition," James said.

"I'm kind of looking at what's going on and getting my guys the ball, but for me, I just try to stay in attack mode when need be and, if I see the hot hand, start going for my guys and getting them the ball." - AFP

