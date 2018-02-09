Basketball

LeBron lifts Cavaliers with buzzer beater

LeBron James. PHOTO: AFP
Feb 09, 2018 06:00 am

LeBron James drained a buzzer-beating game-winner yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the Cleveland Cavaliers set aside their troubles with a 140-138 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A Cavs team in free-fall got a desperately needed win thanks to "King" James.

With a second left in overtime, he swatted away a shot by Minnesota's Jimmy Butler. He then seized an inbound pass from Jeff Green, turned and fired over Butler for the much-needed victory.

"It was a great win for us," said James, who threw both arms in the air in triumph when his game-winner fell - capping a triple-double performance of 37 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.

"Coach (Tyronn) Lue called up a great play," James said. "Jeff Green gave me a heck of a pass and I just trusted my instincts to let it go."

"The way we've been playing, we needed that from him tonight," said Cavs coach Tyronn Lue.

"He was very special."

The Cavs are now just seven-13 since Christmas.

While one win won't solve all the Cavs' problems, Lue welcomed the sight of his players celebrating.

"When you make a big shot like that and the whole team are running the floor chest-bumping, that's a great sign," Lue said.

Over in Miami, Houston's MVP candidate James Harden torched the Heat, pouring on 41 points in the Rockets' 109-101 victory. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS: Detroit 115 Brooklyn 106, Memphis 88 Utah 92, Phoenix 81 San Antonio 129, New Orleans v Indiana - postponed

