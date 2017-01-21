Leonard and Murray star for Spurs

All-Star Game starter Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and rookie Dejounte Murray added a career-high 24 as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Denver Nuggets 118-104 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Leonard posted his fifth straight game with at least 30 points while Murray, 20, becomes the youngest player in franchise history to score 24 or more points in a game.

But the win could prove costly for the Spurs.

Thirty minutes before tip-off, the Spurs announced that point guard Tony Parker would miss the game because of pain in his left foot.

It got worse when centre Pau Gasol broke his ring finger on his left hand during the pre-game warm-up.

David Lee added 10 points and a season-high 16 rebounds for San Antonio, who improved to 33-9. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS:

Cleveland 118 Phoenix 103, Miami 99 Dallas 95, NY Knicks 110 Washington 113, LA Lakers 101 Minnesota 104.