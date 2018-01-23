Lowly Magic upset Conference-leading Celtics

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving scored 40 points in his team's 103-95 loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Orlando Magic parlayed a big third quarter into a 103-95 upset of the Boston Celtics at TD Garden yesterday morning (Singapore time), their third win in 20 games coming against the NBA's Eastern Conference leaders.

Elfrid Payton scored 22 points for the Magic, who had lost their last 14 games in Boston in a streak stretching back to February 2010.

"It feels good to get a win, especially after playing well," Payton said.

"We felt we played well against the Cavaliers (last Friday) and didn't come out with the victory. So to get the win today feels good."

Orlando spoiled the return from injury of Boston point guard Kyrie Irving, whose 40 points couldn't prevent the Celtics from dropping a third straight game for the first time this season.

Irving had missed Friday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with a nagging shoulder injury.

Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Morris finished with 12 to score in double figures for the fourth consecutive game for the Celtics.

"We haven't played consistently on both ends for a while now," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

OTHER RESULTS San Antonio Spurs 86 Indiana Pacers 94

Detroit Pistons 100 Brooklyn Nets 101

LA Lakers 127 New York Knicks 107

"I felt like they were shooting lay-ups for the most part tonight."

Evan Fournier scored 19 points and Aaron Gordon produced a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic, who started the day in a three-way tie for the worst record in the league.

Orlando trailed 59-58 at halftime, but outscored the Celtics 32-12 in the third quarter to take a 90-71 lead into the final frame.

The Magic's upset bid appeared to be coming unstuck as they made just one of their first 16 shot attempts of the fourth quarter.

The Celtics trimmed the deficit to seven points on Al Horford's hook shot with 1:13 remaining.

A free-throw from Payton and Fournier's floater in the final minute stretched Orlando's lead back to 10. - AFP