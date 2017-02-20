Merlion Cup to continue this year

Following the successful return of the Merlion Cup last year after a two-decade hiatus, the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) is set to host the competition again this year.

It is understood that the BAS initially wanted to host the Merlion Cup biennially, but the excellent turnout convinced it to capitalise on the momentum.

BAS honorary secretary Ong Swee Teck told The New Paper: "We are very encouraged by the turnout - the OCBC Arena was filled with almost 3,000 spectators in last year's final.

"We thank the fans and sponsors for their support and we want to try to continue to bring in good things to satisfy their thirst for good basketball."

Ong revealed that the tournament will take place at the OCBC Arena "in September or later in the last quarter", and should include new outfits.

It will again feature six teams including the Singapore Slingers, who finished fourth last year. The BAS will also invite the Shanghai Sharks from China to defend their title and last year's beaten finalists the Mighty Sports from the Philippines.

The organisers are also considering to invite a team each from Europe and Australia, depending on their availability.

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, the Merlion Cup was a popular tournament which attracted capacity crowds of about 8,000 at the old Gay World Stadium, with teams from Yugoslavia, Philippines, West Germany, China and South Korea among those invited.

It was discontinued in 1996 because of the economic downturn in Asia. - DAVID LEE