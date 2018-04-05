Miami Heat seal play-off spot

Josh Richardson blocked two shots in the final two seconds to cap a Miami rally as the Heat earned a play-off berth with a 101-98 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Trailing by eight with 2:50 left, Miami went on a 9-0 run to take a 99-98 lead on centre Hassan Whiteside's lay-up with 58 seconds left, and never looked back.

Goran Dragic scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Miami, and Whiteside had 18 points and 12 boards. John Collins led Atlanta with 19 points.

SELECTED RESULTS:

Cleveland 112 Toronto 106, Milwaukee 106 Boston 102, Oklahoma City 107 Golden State 111