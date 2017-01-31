Millsap the marathon star

Atlanta Hawks' Paul Millsap (No. 4) tries to dunk the ball over the Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn (far left).

ATLANTA HAWKS NEW YORK KNICKS 142 139 (4OT)

The Atlanta Hawks edged the New York Knicks in an unexpected NBA epic yesterday morning (Singapore time), emerging after four overtimes and almost four hours with a 142-139 victory.

"That was fun. I don't want to do that again ever, but it was fun," said Paul Millsap, whose 37 points included the go-ahead basket in the fourth extra period as the Hawks withstood 45 points from Carmelo Anthony to win on their home floor.

Millsap added 19 rebounds and seven assists in 60.07 minutes on the floor, and said he was determined not to come out of the contest.

"I've never played 60 minutes of basketball," he said.

Four-OT games are an NBA rarity.

The Hawks won one against Utah in 2012, and the Knicks' only other foray into a fourth overtime was back in January of 1951 - when they lost to the Rochester Royals.

Four Knicks players fouled out, including Anthony.

Millsap's put-back basket gave Atlanta a 141-139 lead with 27.4 seconds left.

After the Hawks' Dennis Schroder made one of two free throws with 10.2 seconds left, New York's Courtney Lee missed two three-pointers in the final eight seconds.

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer was happy to let Millsap keep rolling.

"He seemed like he was in a good place," Budenholzer said.

"I asked him a couple times how he was feeling and he said OK. He did not want to come out and I'm going with Paul in that case."

It was more straightforward in Cleveland, where LeBron James became the first player to score 20,000 points in a Cavaliers jersey with 25 in a 107-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The reigning NBA champions withstood Russell Westbrook's 24th triple-double of the season, with the Thunder star notching 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists despite connecting on just seven of 26 shots.

James, who is eighth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 27,938 career points, has nearly twice as many points as anyone else in a Cleveland uniform.

"I'm blessed I've played with some great teammates in this uniform the last three years and obviously my first seven in the league," James said.

"Those guys set screens for me, they rebound the ball, kick it to me, they work their tails off for me to be able to put up 20,000 as a Cav."

The Cavs are in a spot with injury trouble, though.

All Star Kevin Love left the game in the second quarter with back spasms and his prognosis is unclear.

"It's nothing to play with," James said, of Love's back issues.

James had back problems of his own a couple years ago.

"It's a terrible feeling when your back is hurt. It just limits you more than anything. I know it's very frustrating for him because he puts in a lot of work."

- AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Portland Trail Blazers 111 Golden State Warriors 113

Chicago Bulls 121 Philadelphia 76ers 108

San Antonio Spurs 101 Dallas Mavericks 105

New Orleans Pelicans 94 Washington Wizards 107

Toronto Raptors 113 Orlando Magic 114

Indiana Pacers 120 Houston Rockets 101

20,000

LeBron James becomes the first player to score 20,000 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers with 25 in a 107-91 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder yesterday morning (Singapore time).