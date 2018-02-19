NBA to consider play-off reseeding

Play-off reseeding is among the options that the NBA is mulling over as it tries to improve, commissioner Adam Silver confirmed at his annual All-Star Weekend press conference yesterday.

Being considered is the idea of continuing to take the top-eight teams from each conference, but then seeding them from 1-16, regardless of conference.

Such a system could pave the way for the top-two overall teams to meet in the Finals regardless of conference.

"You also would like to have a format where your two-best teams are ultimately going to meet in the Finals," Silver said.

A chief concern for Silver regarding the considered change remains travel scheduling.

Among the solutions he offered is creating a more balanced schedule to accommodate the potential of more frequent cross-country trips.