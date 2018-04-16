No Curry, no problem for Warriors

The Golden State Warriors fired a warning to their rivals as the NBA play-offs got under way yesterday morning (Singapore time).

They routed the San Antonio Spurs 113-92 to serve notice they will not be dethroned easily despite Stephen Curry's knee injury.

Klay Thompson scored a game-high 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting, including five-of-six from three-point range, and Kevin Durant added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to power Golden State.

"We played well. We played hard. We need to do even better next time," Durant said before praising Thompson's long-range heroics.

"Klay knocked down shots. He was really good. He was penetrating as well," he added.

"We won't always make shots at that rate, but we need to play good defence like that as well."

The Warriors also added that star guard Curry was making progress on his sprained left knee and will be re-evaluated in a week. Curry, who missed Golden State's last 10 regular-season contests after the March 23 setback, will intensify his rehabilitation work in the next few days with more running and lateral movement.

Curry averaged 26.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds for the Warriors, who have played without several top players during the season due to injuries.

Despite the setbacks, Golden State won 58 games and are solid contenders for a third title in four seasons and fourth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.

"We're a championship ball club. We know what it takes this time of year in order to win," said Warriors forward Draymond Green.

"We're primed for this. A lot of people have forgotten what we're capable of. But we know and we intend to show that." - AFP

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND PLAY-OFFS

Golden State 113 San Antonio 92

Toronto 114 Washington 106

Philadelphia 130 Miami 103

WESTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND PLAY-OFFS