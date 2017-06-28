OKC's Westbrook named MVP
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2016/17 campaign yesterday at the NBA's inaugural awards show.
Westbrook, who became only the second player to average a triple-double for an entire season, won the award over Houston Rockets guard James Harden and San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.
Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.4 assists and 10.7 rebounds over 81 games, making him the first player to average double-digits in three major categories since Oscar Robertson first did it in 1961-62.- REUTERS