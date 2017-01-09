Oklahoma's big guys gobble up Nuggets

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER DENVER NUGGETS 121 106

It is easy for opponents of the Oklahoma City Thunder to get caught up in the glitz and fury of Russell Westbrook.

When he is knocking down three-pointers, throwing down dunks and skying over big men for rebounds, all eyes are on the fiery point guard.

But, when the Thunder really roll over teams is when their frontline is pounding the paint and commanding attention.

It puts defences in a difficult situation.

That was the case for the Denver Nuggets yesterday morning (Singapore time) as they took on the Thunder.

While Westbrook finished the outing with his 17th triple-double of the season, it was the Oklahoma City big men that wore down the undermanned Nuggets in a 121-106 victory at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

"I think on both ends of the floor, we decided to go big," Thunder centre Enes Kanter said.

AMAZING

"And we did an amazing job on both ends. Not just offensively.

"Both ends we put matchup pressure on them."

Westbrook racked up 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists. That included going seven of 12 from three-point range.

Thunder centre Steven Adams added 16 points and four blocked shots and Victor Oladipo scored 15 points on 7-of-19 shooting.

Oklahoma City (22-16) won the battle in the paint 56-48.

The win ends a three-game losing streak for Oklahoma City, who were at full strength for the first time this season. - REUTERS

