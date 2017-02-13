Old boy Durant silences booing Thunder fans

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (left) going in for a dunk against Oklahoma City Thunder player Anthony Morrow.

When the dust settled from Kevin Durant being back in town, the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder were going to have to play an actual game.

While Thunder fans created a circus-like atmosphere with loud boos and imaginative signs, when it was time to play, Oklahoma City couldn't keep up and Golden State rolled to 130-114 win at Chesapeake Energy Arena yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Durant was the focal point of jeers and chants from Thunder fans, but the defiant star showed he was ready for it all.

"I've been called worse in my life," Durant said. "I've been counted out before I was even born. So ain't nothing new."

Durant scored 34 points to lead Golden State. He made 12 of 21 shots from the field to go with nine rebounds in his first game back since he left the Thunder as a free agent after last season.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson scored 26 points each as the Warriors improved to 46-8.

Russell Westbrook led the Thunder with 47 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. He also had 11 turnovers as Oklahoma City dropped to 31-23.

"We just need to be a step ahead," Westbrook said. "We can't always play from behind.

"Because with a good team, you play behind and they make you pay for it. They are a good team."

In three games against his former team, Durant has scored 113 points and Golden State won all of them.

The most riveting part of the game came late in the third quarter. First, Durant and Westbrook had a verbal exchange heading into a timeout.

With Westbrook yelling - "I'm coming" and Durant responding back with "You're going to lose", the intensity jumped up a notch.

When the quarter ended, Golden State led 105-88 and never looked back.

"To be on the other side of it, to be able to calm all these guys down as they boo you is kind of fun," Durant said. "I've got to embrace it. That's all I can do. And keep playing my game." - REUTERS

