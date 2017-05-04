This one's for you, sister

Isaiah Thomas scored a career-high 53 points and dedicated the effort to his late sister as the Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards 129-119 in a second-round play-off game yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Thomas scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and nine more in a game-closing 15-2 over-time run that gave hosts Celtics a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series.

Thomas attended his sister Chyna's funeral on Saturday after she died in a car accident and has also had to overcome having had a tooth knocked out in a Game-One victory on Sunday.

"My sister, everything I do is for her, and she's watching over me," Thomas said.