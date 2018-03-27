Pacers clinch play-off spot

Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, including a key overtime three-pointer, to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 113-107 victory over the visiting Miami Heat yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Darren Collison scored eight of his 12 points in overtime as the Pacers clinched a play-off spot with the win. The result also sealed a post-season berth for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thaddeus Young contributed 22 points and nine rebounds, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points for the Pacers.

Tyler Johnson led the Heat with 19 points, including 12 in the first quarter. James Johnson added 15 points and Bam Adebayo 14 for the Heat. Dwyane Wade had 13 points and seven assists off the bench.

With Indiana leading 103-100, Oladipo hit a three-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer to make 106-100 with 1:20 left in the overtime. Following a Miami basket, Collison sank a three-pointer to push the edge to 109-102. Following a Wade basket, Collison hit a 19-footer to give the Pacers a 111-104 lead which they maintained. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS: Brooklyn 114 Cleveland 121, Milwaukee 106 San Antonio 103, Sacramento 93 Boston 104, Toronto 106 LA Clippers 117, Washington 97 NY Knicks 101, Oklahoma City 105 Portland 108, Houston 118 Atlanta 99, Golden State 91 Utah 110