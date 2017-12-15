Paul George makes winning return to Indiana

Russell Westbrook recorded his ninth triple-double of the season and Paul George made a successful return to Indiana as the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the Pacers 100-95 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Four-time All-Star George was booed loudly whenever he touched the ball on his first return to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse arena since being traded five months ago.

But George's return went off without a hitch as he scored 12 points and backed up Westbrook's 10-point, 17-rebound and 12-assist performance in front of the hostile crowd of 17,900.

George was traded to Oklahoma City in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis after he told the Pacers he didn't plan to re-sign with the club at the end of this NBA season.

"He had incredible poise," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said of George. "He didn't shoot well, but I thought his defence was critical."

George knew the environment would be a physical and mental test.

He said: "I'm glad the circus is over with and now everybody can move on.

"I'm not sure what they (fans) wanted me to be, a circus act or some kind of show.

"I played my hardest.

"I thought I took what the city is about, and that's being blue collar."

The Thunder improved to 13-14 on the season as they registered their first two-game season sweep of Indiana since 2012/13 and snapped the Pacers' four-game winning streak.

Oladipo led the Pacers with 19 points, but had a rough shooting night, going nine of 26 from the floor.

Elsewhere, Kyrie Irving returned from a one-game injury absence and scored 33 points as the Boston Celtics shot a season-high 59.5 per cent from the floor en route to a 124-118 win over Denver. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS:

Orlando 95 LA Clippers 106, Washington 93 Memphis 87, Miami 95 Portland 102, Chicago 103 Utah 100, New Orleans 115 Milwaukee 108, Phoenix 109 Toronto 115, Houston 108 Charlotte 96