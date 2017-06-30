Paul makes blockbuster move to Rockets

Chris Paul was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets yesterday morning (Singapore time) in the first major NBA talent move of the off-season.

The 32-year-old point guard, who helped the United States win Olympic gold in 2008 at Beijing and 2012 at London, joins shooting guard James Harden in what might be the NBA's most dynamic backcourt next season.

In exchange, the Rockets sent the Clippers seven players - Sam Dekker, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, DeAndre Liggins, Darrun Hilliard, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Wiltjer - plus a 2018 first-round NBA draft pick and US$661,000 (S$912,000).