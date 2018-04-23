Pelicans duo sizzle as Blazers bite the dust

Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday combined to post one of the greatest duo performances in NBA history as the New Orleans Pelicans beat Portland 131-123 to sweep the Trail Blazers from the play-offs yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Davis delivered a franchise play-off record 47 points and Holiday tallied 41 to equal the NBA record (88) for most points by a pair of teammates in a single play-off game as the hosts Pelicans eliminated Portland in four straight games.

"We put the ball in these guys' hands and they delivered for us," said Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo.

The 88-point tally allows them to join John Havlicek and Jo Jo White in the 1973 post-season and it beat Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's best total together by one point.

"Their stars really put on a show tonight," said Blazers coach Terry Stotts.

The pair scored 28 of the Pelicans' final 29 points. Holiday nailed an 18-foot pull-up jumper that gave the Pelicans a six-point lead with 40 seconds remaining.

Rondo added 16 assists and Davis also had 11 rebounds and three blocks for New Orleans. - AFP

