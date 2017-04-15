Probable line-up

HK EASTERN LONG LIONS

MARCUS ELLIOTT (No. 2)

Age: 32

Position: Guard

Nationality: American

Height/Weight: 1.91m/85kg

Points per game: 24.9 (regular season); 20.5 (play-offs)

Rebounds per game: 6.8; 6.5

Assists per game: 6.1; 10.0

The highest-scoring player of the two teams, Elliot is deadly in his two-man game when he runs off screens.

JOSHUA BOONE (No. 5)

Age: 32

Position: Centre

Nationality: American

Height/Weight: 2.08m/108kg

Points per game: 21.17 (regular season); 24 (play-offs)

Rebounds per game: 14.0; 9.5

Assists per game: 2.1; 2.5

The former New Jersey Nets player efficiently mops up defensively in the paint.

FONG SHING YEE (No. 12)

Age: 33

Position: Forward

Nationality: Hong Kong

Height/Weight: 1.91m/90kg

Points per game: 8.5 (regular season); 5.0 (play-offs)

Rebounds per game: 6.1; 4.5

Assists per game: 1.3; 1.0

The experienced Fong is a fine shooter from mid-range.

LEE KI (No. 3)

Age: 29

Position: Guard

Nationality: Hong Kong

Height/Weight: 1.77m/78kg

Points per game: 7.7 (regular season); 5.5 (play-offs)

Rebounds per game: 1.8; 2.0

Assists per game: 1.5; 2.0

Lee is deadly accurate from beyond the arc with his 38.8 per cent conversion rate.

TYLER LAMB (No. 10)

Age: 25

Position: Guard/Forward

Nationality: Thai-American

Height/Weight: 1.96m/94kg

Points per game: 19.0 (regular season); 24.5 (play-offs)

Rebounds per game: 6.1; 2.5

Assists per game: 3.6; 2.5

The Thai-American is one of the best shooting guards in the league.

STATS

Points per game: 90.5 (regular season); 100 (play-offs)

90.5 (regular season); 100 (play-offs) Free-throw percentage: 75.3; 75.7

75.3; 75.7 Rebounds per game: 38.3; 35.5 l Assists per game: 17.7; 24.0

38.3; 35.5 l Assists per game: 17.7; 24.0 Turnovers per game: 11.5; 10.0 l Points conceded per game: 80.5; 76.5

SINGAPORE SLINGERS

JOSHUA URBIZTONDO (No. 3)

Age: 34

Position: Guard

Nationality: Filipino-American

Height/Weight: 1.78m/79kg

Points per game: 8.5 (regular season); 14.0 (play-offs)

Rebounds per game: 5.0; 3.5

Assists per game: 3.3; 5.0

The late addition to the side can take advantage when Eastern have their hands full with the other imports.

XAVIER ALEXANDER (No. 15)

Age: 28

Position: Swingman

Nationality: American

Height/Weight: 1.95m/102kg

Points per game: 18.5 (regular season); 23.5 (play-offs)

Rebounds per game: 9.7; 9.5

Assists per game: 5.4; 5.5

Professor X is the first player in ABL history to score two triple-doubles. His energy on both ends will be crucial.

MITCHELL FOLKOFF (No. 18)

Age: 27

Position: Forward

Nationality: Singaporean

Height/Weight: 1.80m/81kg

Points per game: 3.9 (regular season); 1.0 (play-offs)

Rebounds per game: 2.3; 0.5

Assists per game: 1.7; 0

Folkoff uses his muscular frame to break up opponents' plays.

LEON KWEK (No. 10)

Age: 20

Position: Guard/Forward

Nationality: Singaporean

Height/Weight: 1.88m/80kg

Points per game: 12.2 (regular season); 6.0 (play-offs)

Rebounds per game: 3.7; 3.0

Assists per game: 1.4; 0

Kwek has added consistency to his game to average double-figures in points.

JUSTIN HOWARD (No. 55)

Age: 35

Position: Centre

Nationality: American

Height/Weight: 2.10m/125kg

Points per game: 24.4 (regular season); 16.5 (play-offs)

Rebounds per game: 18.1; 13.0

Assists per game: 2.3; 4.0

The Slingers need his rebounds as much as his points in the paint.

- DAVID LEE & JOLENE ANG

STATS