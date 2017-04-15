Probable line-up
HK EASTERN LONG LIONS
MARCUS ELLIOTT (No. 2)
Age: 32
Position: Guard
Nationality: American
Height/Weight: 1.91m/85kg
Points per game: 24.9 (regular season); 20.5 (play-offs)
Rebounds per game: 6.8; 6.5
Assists per game: 6.1; 10.0
The highest-scoring player of the two teams, Elliot is deadly in his two-man game when he runs off screens.
JOSHUA BOONE (No. 5)
Age: 32
Position: Centre
Nationality: American
Height/Weight: 2.08m/108kg
Points per game: 21.17 (regular season); 24 (play-offs)
Rebounds per game: 14.0; 9.5
Assists per game: 2.1; 2.5
The former New Jersey Nets player efficiently mops up defensively in the paint.
FONG SHING YEE (No. 12)
Age: 33
Position: Forward
Nationality: Hong Kong
Height/Weight: 1.91m/90kg
Points per game: 8.5 (regular season); 5.0 (play-offs)
Rebounds per game: 6.1; 4.5
Assists per game: 1.3; 1.0
The experienced Fong is a fine shooter from mid-range.
LEE KI (No. 3)
Age: 29
Position: Guard
Nationality: Hong Kong
Height/Weight: 1.77m/78kg
Points per game: 7.7 (regular season); 5.5 (play-offs)
Rebounds per game: 1.8; 2.0
Assists per game: 1.5; 2.0
Lee is deadly accurate from beyond the arc with his 38.8 per cent conversion rate.
TYLER LAMB (No. 10)
Age: 25
Position: Guard/Forward
Nationality: Thai-American
Height/Weight: 1.96m/94kg
Points per game: 19.0 (regular season); 24.5 (play-offs)
Rebounds per game: 6.1; 2.5
Assists per game: 3.6; 2.5
The Thai-American is one of the best shooting guards in the league.
STATS
- Points per game: 90.5 (regular season); 100 (play-offs)
- Free-throw percentage: 75.3; 75.7
- Rebounds per game: 38.3; 35.5 l Assists per game: 17.7; 24.0
- Turnovers per game: 11.5; 10.0 l Points conceded per game: 80.5; 76.5
SINGAPORE SLINGERS
JOSHUA URBIZTONDO (No. 3)
Age: 34
Position: Guard
Nationality: Filipino-American
Height/Weight: 1.78m/79kg
Points per game: 8.5 (regular season); 14.0 (play-offs)
Rebounds per game: 5.0; 3.5
Assists per game: 3.3; 5.0
The late addition to the side can take advantage when Eastern have their hands full with the other imports.
XAVIER ALEXANDER (No. 15)
Age: 28
Position: Swingman
Nationality: American
Height/Weight: 1.95m/102kg
Points per game: 18.5 (regular season); 23.5 (play-offs)
Rebounds per game: 9.7; 9.5
Assists per game: 5.4; 5.5
Professor X is the first player in ABL history to score two triple-doubles. His energy on both ends will be crucial.
MITCHELL FOLKOFF (No. 18)
Age: 27
Position: Forward
Nationality: Singaporean
Height/Weight: 1.80m/81kg
Points per game: 3.9 (regular season); 1.0 (play-offs)
Rebounds per game: 2.3; 0.5
Assists per game: 1.7; 0
Folkoff uses his muscular frame to break up opponents' plays.
LEON KWEK (No. 10)
Age: 20
Position: Guard/Forward
Nationality: Singaporean
Height/Weight: 1.88m/80kg
Points per game: 12.2 (regular season); 6.0 (play-offs)
Rebounds per game: 3.7; 3.0
Assists per game: 1.4; 0
Kwek has added consistency to his game to average double-figures in points.
JUSTIN HOWARD (No. 55)
Age: 35
Position: Centre
Nationality: American
Height/Weight: 2.10m/125kg
Points per game: 24.4 (regular season); 16.5 (play-offs)
Rebounds per game: 18.1; 13.0
Assists per game: 2.3; 4.0
The Slingers need his rebounds as much as his points in the paint.
- DAVID LEE & JOLENE ANG
STATS
- Points per game: 79.6 (regular season); 79.5 (play-offs)
- Free-throw percentage: 67.1; 58.5
- Rebounds per game: 42.6; 40.0
- Assists per game: 16.5; 18.0
- Turnovers per game: 13.7; 11.5
- Points conceded per game: 74.1; 65.5.