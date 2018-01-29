PSG '2,000%' sure Neymar will stay next season

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Saturday he was "2,000 per cent sure" that Neymar will stay at the club next season.

The world's most expensive player returned after a two-match absence due to injury to score twice as the league leaders thrashed Montpellier 4-0, but Edinson Cavani bagged the headlines by breaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic's all-time PSG goalscoring record with his 157th for the club.

It was Neymar's first outing since scoring four goals but being booed in an 8-0 thrashing of Dijon 11 days ago, when home fans at the Parc des Princes were angered after he took a penalty that could have given Cavani the record.

Spanish media reports earlier this week said Neymar was unhappy in Paris and could join Real Madrid at the end of the campaign, but Al-Khelaifi rubbished the claims.

"It's a rumour and of course it's not true," said the Qatari.

"He's happy here, he wants to stay here. He came here only five months ago and he still has four-and-a-half years left on his contract.

"The Spaniards want to start a little (game), but we don't want to get into this game. He won't 100 per cent be with us next season, but 2,000 per cent."

Neymar insisted that he was happy with their win.

Said the 25-year-old Brazilian: "I'm very happy with the match, for the win, which is the most important thing.

"And of course for 'Edi' who has become the best scorer in the history of Paris."

But, when asked by reporters if he was happy in Paris, a frustrated Neymar said, "Yeah, why?", and left the mixed zone.

Cavani told Canal+: "He (Neymar) has done a lot and is doing a lot for the team.We have to stay together.

"The most important thing is that the team work, we have important goals (for the season)."