Raptors and Spurs advance

Kawhi Leonard tallied 29 points as the San Antonio Spurs advanced to the second round of the NBA play-offs with a 103-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Tony Parker delivered 27 points for the Spurs, who eliminated the Grizzlies by winning the Eastern Conference series 4-2.

"He is playing at an MVP level and I hope he can keep it going because we are going to need him in the next round," said Parker of teammate Leonard.

The Spurs next face the Houston Rockets in a best-of-seven series that gets underway on Tuesday morning.

Elsewhere, DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points as the Toronto Raptors rebounded after blowing a 25-point lead to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 92-89 to reach the second round. They won the series 4-2.