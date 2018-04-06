Raptors down Celtics in top of Eastern Conference clash

DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 16 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Boston Celtics 96-78 yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the battle for Eastern Conference supremacy goes down to the wire.

Every Raptors player but one recorded at least two points as the Raptors crushed the Celtics to equal their franchise record in wins for the season.

The Raptors now have a three-game cushion over the Celtics for first place in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference. - AFP

Other results: Detroit 108

Philadelphia 115, Orlando 105 Dallas 100, Atlanta 86 Miami 115, New Orleans 123 Memphis 95, LA Lakers 122 San Antonio 112 (OT)