Robinson soars over three for slam dunk title

Glenn Robinson jumping over three people en route to winning the NBA All-Star slam dunk contest yesterday morning.

Glenn Robinson scored a perfect 50 on his final dunk to capture the NBA All-Star Game's slam dunk title in New Orleans yesterday morning (Singapore time) after leaping over three people for a dynamic two-handed reverse jam.

Indiana Pacers forward Robinson jumped over teammate Paul George, the club's mascot and a Pacers cheerleader to easily win the contest over Phoenix Suns rookie Derrick Jones.

"I wanted to bring some energy to the competition," Robinson said. "I wanted to do something no one has ever seen."

In the final round, Robinson faced off against Jones, who advanced from the four original competitors.

The Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan and the Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon were eliminated in the earlier rounds.

Robinson's perfect 50 on the winning dunk gave him a two-dunk total of 94 in the finals.

He ran from the right side, grabbed the ball, and leaped over the trio, ducking his head to prevent himself from hitting the rim.

"My head was at the rim," Robinson said.

I got some great help to get this done. On a couple of dunks, my head was at the rim. NBA All-star Game’s slam dunk champion Glenn Robinson

EXPLOSIVE

"I'm an explosive player. I got some great help to get this done. On a couple of dunks, my head was at the rim."

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon, the NBA's leading three-point shooter this season, defeated Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving in the overtime round of the All-Star three-point contest, scoring 21 points to Irving's 18 in the extra period.

Gordon nailed several clutch jumpers, including a final shot in the second round to send the contest into overtime.