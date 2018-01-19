Rockets’ Ariza and Green banned after locker-room visit

Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza and guard Gerald Green were each suspended two games by the NBA for a hostile confrontation with rivals in their opponents' locker room.

The incident took place after the Los Angeles Clippers beat the visiting Rockets 113-102 on Monday.

A league investigation determined that Ariza and Green entered the Clippers' locker room just after the game and engaged in what an NBA statement called "a hostile, verbal altercation" with several Clippers players.