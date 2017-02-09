Rockets crack 100 points for 41st consecutive game

HOUSTON ROCKETS ORLANDO MAGIC 128 104

James Harden scored 25 points and dished out 12 assists to spark the Houston Rockets to a 128-104 win over visiting Orland Magic in one of only three NBA games played yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Harden, who ranks third in NBA scoring with 28.9 points a game and first in assists with 11.4 per contest, achieved his 43rd double-double of the season as the Rockets cracked 100 points for the 41st consecutive game, the third-longest run in NBA history.

Houston's Trevor Ariza scored 20 points, 14 of them in the first quarter, and Eric Gordon finished with 18 off the bench.

Patrick Beverley added 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists as six Rockets scored in double figures.

Forward Serge Ibaka scored a game-high 28 points and guard Evan Fournier added 21 for the Magic while Orlando centre Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 19 rebounds.

The Rockets improved to 38-17, third in the Western Conference and fourth overall. Orlando fell to 20-34, 13th in the Eastern Conference and five games out of the last play-off berth.

In Dallas, Portland's CJ McCollum scored the last of his game-high 32 points on a last-second jumper to give the Trail Blazers a 114-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

McCollum scored Portland's last seven points to secure the victory.

Portland's Damian Lillard added 29 points while Harrison Barnes led Dallas with 26, Dirk Nowitzki added 25 and Wesley Matthews contributed 23.

US guard Kemba Walker, Italian swingman Marco Belinelli and French forward Nicolas Batum scored 17 points each as the Charlotte Hornets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 111-107 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets.