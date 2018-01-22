Rockets end Warriors’ 14-game road winning streak

The Houston Rockets ended the Golden State Warriors' 14-game road winning streak yesterday morning (Singapore time), thwarting the NBA champions' comeback bid in an impressive 116-108 victory.

Chris Paul scored 33 points and James Harden cemented his return from injury with 22 for the Rockets, who also saw Clint Capela, Luc Mbah a Moute and P. J. Tucker score in double figures.

The Rockets out-rebounded Golden State 46-33 and led by as many as 17 points in the second quarter en route to the win in a marquee match-up of the two highest-scoring teams in the league.

"We had to get this win," said Harden after his second game back from a hamstring injury.

His step-back three-pointer with 1:10 left to play in the fourth quarter helped sound the death knell, stretching the Rockets' lead back to six points.

The Rockets, second in the Western Conference, improved to 17-0 when Harden, Paul and Capela are all available.

Although they fought back to lead by as many as four in a fourth quarter that saw six lead changes, the Warriors were ultimately undone by 19 turnovers.

Forward Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 26 points and Draymond Green added 21 points with seven rebounds and six assists.

Stephen Curry connected on just six of 20 shots from the field en route to 19 points and Klay Thompson scored just eight points. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS: