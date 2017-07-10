Rockets extend Harden deal
The Houston Rockets tied James Harden to a contract extension worth a reported US$228 million (S$315m) yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Houston Chronicle reported the exact value of the deal, which will keep Harden under contract for six years. He had two years, worth US$59m, left on his previous contract.
For the second time in three seasons, Harden was second in NBA MVP voting, with the award going to Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden led the NBA in assists, averaging 11.2 per game. - AFP