Rockets knock out Thunder

James Harden scored 34 points and the Houston Rockets withstood a furious effort from Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook to oust the Thunder from the NBA play-offs yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Rockets beat the Thunder 105-99 to win their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series 4-1.

Westbrook scored 10 straight points in one stretch and finished with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists in the third. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS