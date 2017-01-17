Rockets return to winning ways

BROOKLYN NETS HOUSTON ROCKETS 112 137

Eric Gordon's sprained left big toe was not normal and neither was the pace and three-point rhythm of the Houston Rockets in their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday.

Pace and rhythm returned in a big way for the Rockets, who also mixed in effective second-half defence against this season's worst team in the NBA yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Gordon scored 24 points, James Harden recorded his 12th triple-double of the season with 22 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds as Houston snapped their first losing streak of the season with a 137-112 rout of the Brooklyn Nets.

Gordon returned from missing two games with the injury and missed six of nine three-pointers last Friday when the Rockets misfired on 21 of 24 long-range attempts after half-time and blew a 16-point lead in a 110-105 defeat by the Grizzlies.

Facing the Nets, Gordon made four three-pointers, was among four Rockets with four threes on a night when Houston set a season-high 21 three-pointers.

Montrezel Harrell contributed 16 points while Ryan Anderson and Patrick Beverley chipped in 12 apiece.

ENERGY

While the Rockets generated energy on both ends, the Nets wilted after hanging around in the first half.

It resulted in their second 10-game losing streak in the last nine months and their most points allowed at the Barclays Center. It also resulted in the first time the Nets conceded at least 130 points in consecutive games since April 15-17, 1987 at Atlanta and Detroit. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS

LA Lakers 97 Detroit 102, Sacramento 118 Oklahoma City 122, Memphis 104 Chicago 108, Toronto 116 NY Knicks 101, Atlanta 111 Milwaukee 98, Dallas 98 Minnesota 87.