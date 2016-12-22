Rose helps Anthony bloom at Knicks

When the New York Knicks acquired point guard Derrick Rose in the off-season, they envisioned a playmaker who could accelerate to the rim and become a secondary scorer to Carmelo Anthony.

The only question was whether the injury-plagued Rose, a former MVP with the Chicago Bulls, could hold up to the rigours of a full season.

After missing three of the Knicks last four games with back spasms, Rose provided the Knicks with the ingredients they have been missing in the backcourt over the past few seasons.

Rose downed 24 points and dished out six assists in the Knicks' 118-111 win over the Indian Pacers at Madison Square Garden yesterday morning (Singapore time).

His lay-up with 1:37 left gave the Knicks a 116-107 lead.

Rose looked sharp early and often in his 36 minutes.

Rose and Anthony, who matched his season high with 35 points, led a fourth-quarter comeback by scoring 11 points apiece in the final frame.

The Knicks (15-13) were down by as many as 81-66 with 4:45 left in the third quarter, before staging their biggest comeback of the season.

Anthony got it started with a step-back jumper.

He drained seven-of-11 three-point attempts and was 13-of-25 from the floor overall.

Joakim Noah added 11 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double this season and Kristaps Porzingis contributed 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

New York sank 13 of their 23 three-point tries, matching their most of this season.

Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young paced Indiana (15-15) with 21 points apiece.

Al Jefferson scored 18 points off the bench and Jeff Teague registered 17 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.

"Carmelo got hot and made some tough shots. When he wasn't scoring, Rose did a good job of taking over," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS

LA Clippers 119 Denver 102, Golden State 104 Utah 74, Sacramento 126 Portland 121, Milwaukee 108 Cleveland 114 (OT), Memphis 109 Boston 112 (OT), Houston 100 San Antonio 102, Toronto 116 Brooklyn 104, Miami 130 Orlando 136 (OT), Philadelphia 93 New Orleans 108, Charlotte 117 LA Lakers 113