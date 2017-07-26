Rose joins Cavaliers
Free agent Derrick Rose and the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed on a one-year deal, ESPN reported, citing league sources.
The deal will be for the veteran minimum salary of US$2.1 million (S$2.85m), with the point guard expected to sign the contract this morning.
Rose met with new Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman on Monday. A source close to Rose told the Cavaliers' website last week that he likes Cleveland because of the opportunity to reach next season's NBA Finals.
He is likely to replace Kyrie Irving, who wants to join a side where he can be more of a focal point. - AFP