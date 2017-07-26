Rose joins Cavaliers

Free agent Derrick Rose and the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed on a one-year deal, ESPN reported, citing league sources.

The deal will be for the veteran minimum salary of US$2.1 million (S$2.85m), with the point guard expected to sign the contract this morning.

Rose met with new Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman on Monday. A source close to Rose told the Cavaliers' website last week that he likes Cleveland because of the opportunity to reach next season's NBA Finals.