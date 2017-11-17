Sixers' Embiid sizzles in LA

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid overwhelmed the Los Angeles Lakers with 46 points in his side's 115-109 NBA victory yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 2.13-metre Cameroon centre sank 14-of-20 shots from the floor, 16-of-19 from the free-throw line, pulled down 15 rebounds, passed out seven assists and blocked seven shots to help his team to 8-6 after a 1-4 start. - AFP

OTHER SELECTED RESULTS

Charlotte 107 Cleveland 115, NY Knicks 106 Utah 101, Milwaukee 99 Detroit 95, Minnesota 98 San Antonio 86, New Orleans 116 Toronto 125, Oklahoma City 92 Chicago 79