Slingers confident despite injury woes

Step into the OCBC Arena during a Singapore Slingers training session this week and you could easily mistake it for a competitive match.

Take a closer look and you'll see players' battle scars from a string of injuries that have plagued the team this season.

Forwards Wu Qingde and Kelvin Lim, both out for the rest of the season, could be spotted on the sidelines on crutches.

Head coach Neo Beng Siang also sported a furrowed brow as he watched guards Wong Wei Long and Ng Han Bin, who sustained concussions one after another in the Slingers' last two games of the regular season, run the court.

Ahead of their first play-off semi-final tie against Alab Pilipinas at the OCBC Arena tomorrow, the coach has come to terms with his team's injury jinx.

Neo said: "It is what it is.

"At this stage, we are pretty confident even though we are undermanned.

"I just hope Wei Long (who was cleared for the clash earlier this week) stays sharp."

The worrying list of absentees has forced the coach to rejig his training plans ahead of tomorrow's clash.

Neo said: "The intensity of training is more important than the duration now; I want them to come out fresh and focused for the game on Sunday."

VIDEO REVIEW

On Neo's agenda on Tuesday was also a video review of February's 64-62 loss to Alab, against whom they have a 2-2 win-loss record.

The coach said: "We know what went wrong with us. Defensively, we didn't stick to our plan.

"Individually and as a team, we weren't playing well, but we still went into overtime and lost by only two.

"The (12) turnovers were what killed us the last time, we just need to cut it down now."

He is also unfazed by Alab's marking of American imports Justin Howard and Xavier Alexander.

Said Neo: "Basketball is a team sport, I believe the local boys can make an impact as well.

They just need to step up and make their shots count." - JOLENE ANG