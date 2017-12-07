Basketball

Slingers downed by Mono Vampire

Dec 07, 2017 06:00 am

A stunning third quarter by the Mono Vampire Basketball Club in Bangkok yesterday saw the Thai outfit clinch an exciting 90-78 victory over the Singapore Slingers in an Asean Basketball League match.

With the teams tied at 43-43 during half-time, the hosts seized the initiative in the third period by outscoring their opponents 37-16.

Vampire point guard Jason Brickman dictated play with his 12 assists overall. Centre Reggie Johnson produced game-highs of 25 points and 16 rebounds.

Following their defeat, the Slingers are now 2-2 for the season.

Basketball

Westbrook stars as OKC beat Utah

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Basketball