Slingers downed by Mono Vampire

A stunning third quarter by the Mono Vampire Basketball Club in Bangkok yesterday saw the Thai outfit clinch an exciting 90-78 victory over the Singapore Slingers in an Asean Basketball League match.

With the teams tied at 43-43 during half-time, the hosts seized the initiative in the third period by outscoring their opponents 37-16.

Vampire point guard Jason Brickman dictated play with his 12 assists overall. Centre Reggie Johnson produced game-highs of 25 points and 16 rebounds.

Following their defeat, the Slingers are now 2-2 for the season.