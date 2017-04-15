Slingers fired up to tame top-scoring Lions in bid to land elusive ABL title

Singapore Slingers' Justin Howard (right) and Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions' Tyler Lamb (in blue) will renew their rivalry when the ABL Finals gets underway today.

ABL FINALS, GAME ONE HONG KONG EASTERN LONG LIONs SINGAPORE SLINGERS

#OurTurn.

The Asean Basketball League's (ABL) short and sharp slogan for this season may well turn out to be prophetic for the Singapore Slingers ahead of the best-of-five Finals series against the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions at the Southorn Stadium tonight.

Game Two will be also held here on Tuesday, before the Slingers host Games Three and Four at the OCBC Arena on Friday and Sunday.

If the Finals go to a decider, Game Five will be played in Hong Kong on April 26.

This is the seventh season of the professional competition which started in 2009 and, with the exception of the now-defunct Brunei Barracudas, the Slingers remain the only founding members of the ABL not to have won a championship.

"It's definitely been too long," said skipper Desmond Oh, who has played for the Slingers since the first season.

"We got so close last year, but did not manage to bring it home.

"We are going to do all we can to get the job done this year."

Last season, the Slingers battled hard to push the Westports Malaysia Dragons all the way to Game Five of the Finals series, but could not handle the heat and lost in Kuala Lumpur.

Slingers coach Neo Beng Siang identified where they could learn from that heartbreak.

The 49-year-old said: "Fitness-wise, we were not up to the mark to go all the way and play the maximum 27 games last season.

"Also, we had never been in the Finals and we didn't know how to handle winning and losing after each game of the Finals.

"Ironically, the injury problems we had this season meant that the players had more rest this season."

There had been doubts over whether the Slingers can sustain a championship push as long-term injuries to forwards Wu Qingde and Kelvin Lim and centre Delvin Goh's National Service commitments reduced their on-court options.

Imports Justin Howard and Xavier Alexander, forward Mitchell Folkoff and guards Wong Wei Long and Oh were also sidelined with injuries at different periods this season.

"The local players may not have shown consistency on a regular basis, but they have covered well for each other and taken turns to step up," said Neo.

Oh added: "Our main strength is we are a team and trust one another like a family.

"We got each other's back and fight for one another for every rebound and loose ball."

Eastern, the ABL's top-scorers with a 91.4-point average, will pose the toughest test for the Slingers, who boast the league's best defence, which conceded a miserly 73.3 points per game.

The teams' head-to-head record in the regular season is finely poised at 2-2.

Neo has already devised a plan to get the upper hand over their opponents.

He said: "Eastern have a good three-point game (their 219-for-592 betters any other ABL team in terms of attempts made and converted; the Slingers are 112-for-350 for the season).

"We have to limit that, work hard on our defensive rebounds and cut down on our turnovers.

"If we can play our own game, execute good defence, we should get the results.

"Our mentality is definitely to bring a 2-0 lead back, which would set us up very nicely to seal the title at home."