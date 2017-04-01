Slingers' Howard and Alexander have unfinished business

SEMI-FINAL PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG SINGAPORE SLINGERS ALAB PILIPINAS

He may have lived in Singapore for only over three years, but Orlando-born Justin Howard feels very much like a local.

"Besides the passport, paperwork and not speaking Chinese, I'm basically Singaporean," he said, drawing chuckles from his teammates.

The Singapore Slingers' big man once dreamed of making it to the NBA, but is now at peace with his career as a journeyman player in South-east Asia.

"Every kid in the States wants to play in the NBA," the 35-year-old said.

"But, I figured, there are only 325 jobs (in the NBA) and about 20 million people who want one.

"I knew I'd have to find work elsewhere if I wanted to play - so here I am, in the ABL (Asean Basketball League)." .

But there remains unfinished business for Howard.

Since turning professional in 2003, he has played in eight different leagues but has yet to win a single championship.

This season - his fourth in the ABL - could be his time.

The Slingers have reached the semi-final play-offs, where Alab Pilipinas stand in their way.

The first of their three semi-final meetings takes place at the OCBC Arena tomorrow.

With a 2-2 win-loss record against the Slingers in the regular season, Alab head coach Ronald Cuan has put a target on the 2.11m-tall Howard's back.

Yet, the American, who averages 23.2 points per game and a 62.9 field-goal percentage in the regular season, cut a relaxed figure during Thursday's training session.

"Alab aren't the first team to come at me and they won't be the last," he said with a shrug.

"I can't say I look at (tomorrow's game) the same as every game, but I'm just focusing on what we have to do as a team."

His compatriot, Xavier "X" Alexander, is no lightweight on court, either.

The 28-year-old swingman recently became the first player in ABL history to notch two triple-doubles in one season.

He said: "This time of the year (play-off season), games like (this) are what I live for.

"I'm never worried. Basketball is what I love to do, and I love the other guys in the team.

"They're more than teammates, they're my brothers."

The two Americans have shared an apartment since Alexander joined the team in 2015, but more than that, they share a burning desire to bury the pain of last season.

Then, they lost 3-2 in the best-of-five Finals series to the Westports Malaysia Dragons.

"One hundred per cent, the goal this season is to win the championship," said Howard, with a steely glint in his eye.

"Besides the team unity and the friends, that's the main reason Xavier and I are back this year - we have some unfinished business to take care of."

Head coach Neo Beng Siang is also counting on the deadly duo.

He said: "They know their jobs and they've been performing well.

"As long as they put themselves out there (tomorrow) and show me the effort and energy, that's enough for me."

While Alexander still hopes to break into the NBA one day, Howard has no plans of going anywhere else.

He said: "I've been all around the world and every country has different appeal - I love the food in Argentina; Bangkok's culture has a lot to offer, and Spain has great wine. But, Singapore?

"It has a little bit of everything, and I love it."