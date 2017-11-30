Slingers step up to secure second straight win

Singapore Slingers' Ng Han Bin was one of those who impressed yesterday.

The Singapore Slingers secured their second straight victory this season when they defeated Tanduay Alab Pilipinas 97-83 in Laguna, Philippines, last night.

While Xavier Alexander was the Slingers' main man in Sunday's 77-66 win over the CLS Knights Indonesia at the OCBC Arena, yesterday's victory - their first on the road this term - saw several other teammates upping their game at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Among them was shooting guard Ng Han Bin.

The Slingers led 50-38 at the halfway mark, but Alab narrowed the gap to just three points in the third quarter and threatened to turn the tables.

Ng then stepped up to extinguish Alab's threats by widening the gap. He ended the game with 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Slingers' new signing AJ Mandani also put in a shift with 17 points against his home side, while Alexander again topped the Slingers' scoresheet with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Slinger coach Neo Beng Siang was satisfied with his team's performance and the vast improvement shown by the locals.

Neo said: "We really came out and played to the game plan today, and the energy and intensity was good.

"I'm happy with our local set-up. We need to have locals that really come out and be more confident about themselves.

"Even Delvin (Goh) got a couple of good rebounds as well, so if we can maintain that, then I think we're good."

However, the 56-year-old is aware of the long road ahead.

"We can be happy with this game but we're not satisfied yet because it's a long journey," he said. "It's just the beginning of the season, so we have to come back, have a good recovery, and then we go again."

The Slingers' next game is against Mono Vampire in Bangkok next Wednesday.